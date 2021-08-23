iPads, android tablets to soon be allowed as WhatsApp’s linked devices

Independent blog reporting on WhatsApp, WABetainfo, says the multimedia messaging app is adding multi-device support to now include iPads. Years after the service’s launch, its beta version today has revealed it will work on an iPad.

WhatsApp allows both iPhone and Android users to use the service but currently, it doesn’t have native app operation available on iPads.

As per the beta version being tested as we speak, things will soon change.

WABetainfo revealed in its tweet that “multi-device 2.0” is included in the latest beta underway with WhatsApp.

The feature enables WhatsApp to be used across multiple devices, including in a browser and desktop, but not with a native WhatsApp app for iPadOS.

NEWS: WhatsApp is finally working on multi-device 2.0, and you can use iPad as new linked device ☄️

Android tablets are also planned to support multi-device on WhatsApp for Android! It’s under development and it will be released in a future update. Follow me to discover more 💚 pic.twitter.com/rND4xQfBDj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 20, 2021

Thus, instead of using a browser to access WhatsApp, the second-generation version of the feature will use a native version of the app for iPadOS to enable multi-device support.

It is claimed the iPad version will work independently, though conversations should also synchronize between the iPhone and iPad as well.

Though mentioned in the beta, there’s no separate iPadOS app for testing yet.