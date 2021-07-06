iPhone 13 rumoured to have faster wireless, reverse charging option

In what is awaited by the iPhone fraternity the world over with the most anticipation, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 lineup is likely coming with a larger charging coil compared to the iPhone 12 family.

There are two possible explanations for the change according to the experts writing about tech developments, who say the more obvious is that a bigger coil means better venting allowing higher wattage and thus faster charging.

On the other hand, the bigger coil could also be needed to enable reverse wireless charging option. It is something that Android competitors offer.

Some rumors go like stronger magnets could be for the MagSafe for it is another possibility for the larger coil. This rumor has been thrown around lately and it seems to fit nicely with the larger coil report.

Separately from the tech world, Twitter no more enjoys liability protection against user-generated content in India, the Indian government said in a court filing.

The statement is the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has officially said Twitter has lost its immunity after repeatedly criticizing the company for non-compliance.

The dispute and the public spat have raised concern that American firms will find it difficult to do business amid a more stringent regulatory environment.