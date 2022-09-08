Everything you need to know about iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple has released the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company has introduced new features to their latest iPhones to improve its game in the technology world.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

They have concentrated heavily on improving the quality of their cameras, processing systems and new design to make things easy for their users.

If the user is “off the grid”, they can use the satellite option to get in touch with emergency services via “light foliage” or be in its direct view.

Related – Apple unveils iPhone 14 with emergency satellite messaging, ultra watch

As far as the visuals are concerned, the cutout is shaped like that of a pill.

They have reduced the size of the set of iPhone 13 so that buyers can control features, such as applications along with music or a timer, on their phones easily. This will facilitate the users to access third-party applications and widgets too.

The screen size of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is 6.1 and 6.7. It is up to 2,000 bits peak brighter for HDR content.

The sets’ supports refresh rates as low as 1Hz. Apple has finally come with an Always-On Display feature, which shows live activities and widgets, and its exclusive for Pro sets users.

Related – iPhone 14: Buyers in some countries will have to pay more!

The “quad-pixel” sensor has made its debut for iOS. Its resolution is 48MP resolution and it will shoot in 12MP by default. The 12MP ultrawide camera has large 1.4μm pixels which provide sharper images with additional detail and improvement on macro shots too.

The camera has an f/1.78 aperture, 1.22μm pixel size before binning and 2.44μm with binning. The main sensor of the high-resolution camera comes with state-of-the-art intermediary 2x zoom in the camera application.

Apple has retained its 3x telephoto camera and has optical image stabilization.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with an A16 Bionic chip and have a six-core GPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores.

It is 40% faster than the competitors’ white two high-performing cores require 20% less power as compared to the A15. The 16-core Neural Engine operates at 17 trillion per second. The five-crore GPU has 50% higher memory bandwidth.

They come with storage sizes of 128/256/512GB and 1TB and are available in space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

Comments