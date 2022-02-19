iPhone 14 Pro models may feature 8GB RAM

iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s anticipated successor to its iPhone 13 lineup, could feature 8GB of RAM.

The high-end smartphones are likely to have the same amount of RAM as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones as well as midrange Android phones.

Apple has not yet disclosed any information about the rumoured iPhone 14 series.

According to a report, the iPhone 14 Pro models have higher RAM than its predecessor the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The company is said to be speeding up mass production for the iPhone 14 Pro due to tighter management of supply chains for key components due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, a Bloomberg report in Dec revealed that Apple had informed component suppliers about a weakened demand for the iPhone 13 lineup. Apple had previously cut its iPhone 13 production goal for the year by 10 million units.

