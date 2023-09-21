iPhone 15: Do read this guide before buying Apple’s latest smartphone

The California-based tech giant, Apple released its latest models of the iPhone 15 series which is now available for pre-order and will soon go on sale, starting from September 22, 2023.

Apple has made some substantial updates in both pro and non-pro versions of the iPhone 15 models which include new color options, a slightly curved frame, and most importantly, a new USB-C charging port.

In this guide we are going to discuss few things to consider before upgrading old smartphone to a recently launched iPhone 15 series.

As per the official announcement, the iPhone 15 series consists of four models including the most affordable option of 6.1-inch display with a price tag of $960 USD, meanwhile, the consumers looking for a large entry-level phone can go for the iPhone 15 plus option with 6.7 inch display and a long lasting battery which costs $1,081 USD.

Moving on, there’s another option – Apple’s premium smartphone iPhone 15 pro with a titanium mid-frame, USB-C with a quicker data transfer speeds and assembled with a triple camera with an official price of $1,623 USD.

At last, the Apple’s best model – iPhone 15 Pro Max – a big premium iPhone with a 5x optical telephoto lens which is a class by itself, with a storage of 256 GB on the base version which make it the most expensive device priced at $1,923 USD.

Upgrading from an iPhone?

It is a straight forward process for the iPhones users to upgrade to the iPhone 15 series, depending on their existing device, they can simply consider it a successor.

However, those users who owns the accessories that work on the Lightening connector, they might need to buy an additional USB-C to Lightning connector from Apple in order to make it compatible with the iPhone 15 series.

Moreover, the users looking for the best iPhone experience, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is again the right choice.

Upgrading from an Android phone?

The Android users have to face a bit difficulty to choose the right iPhone 15 but they have an upper hand against iPhone users as they can continue to use the Android USB-C wired accessories including earphones, power banks, portable storage devices directly with the iPhone 15 series.