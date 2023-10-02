iPhone 15 overheating issue to resolved soon: report

Apple has confirmed the overheating issue of the iPhone 15 and started to blame third-party applications for some of the reports.

The high-tech phone manufacturer – Apple – stated that a few errors have been identified which can cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected. However, It is it is completely normal for the new models of iPhones to get hot during the first 24 hours as there is a lot going on in the background like iCloud backup from an old phone or software installation.

Apple has identified software as a second port of call for the heat issue, stated that, “We have also found a bug in iOS 17 which is effecting certain users, and will be resolve through an upcoming software update.

However, the specific details of this bug remain undisclosed.

“Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system,” Apple claimed, adding that a team of Apple is working with these third party application developers to fixes the bugs.

The picture posting application – Instagram is one prominent example of third party app, where reports suggest that it not only leads to iPhone overheating but also results in significant battery drain during short intervals.

The YouTube influencers conducted a test and revealed the instances where using the third part application Instagram triggered the device to overheat for up to 10minutres at a time.