Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15, Series 9 Watch and Ultra 2 unveiled

CUPERTINO: Apple (AAPL.O) has unveiled its latest products, including the iPhone 15, Apple Series 9 Watch and Ultra 2 Watch during its annual September event 2023 in Cupertino, California on Tuesday.

The keynote presentation – a pre-recorded video, which is called “Wonderlust,” was held on Apple’s campus at the Steve Jobs Theater.

The company has announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as its brand-new Apple Series 9 Watch, made with 95% titanium.

Among the most notable changes rumored to be announced at this year’s presentation is the company’s switch from the Lightning charging port to a USB-C port to comply with European Union common charger laws.

The Apple event has become an annual staple on the tech calendar, dating back to the debut of the original iPhone in 2007.

iPhone 15 price, release date and features

The standard iPhone 15 will start at $799, while the 15 Plus starts at $899. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone Pro Max starts at $1,199.

All four iPhone models will be available for preorder September 15 and available in stores September 22.

They are made of titanium, they have Action Buttons, and Apple promises they’re the most powerful smartphones Apple has ever made.

This year’s Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, and the Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display — same as the new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Both are powered by the A17 Pro chip, which Apple says has the fastest performance in any smartphone and can even challenge some high-end PCs.

Along with a redesigned GPU, Apple seems to think these devices could be poised to level up the kinds of games you can play on your phone.

Both phones, of course, have a USB-C port on the bottom rather than the old Lightning port. But in the Pro’s case, it could be for more than charging: Apple says the 15 Pro is the first phone with 10Gbps transfer speeds, which will make getting photos and videos (or large files of any kind) off your phone vastly easier.

The Action Button, which replaces the ringer switch on the left side of the iPhone Pro, is a new button that you can customize to run shortcuts, bring up accessibility features, open the camera, turn on the flashlight, and more.

Dynamic Island: The phones will have Dynamic Island, a redesigned notch at the top of the screen that takes up less visual space. The feature was first added to the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

Camera: The standard iPhone 15 models will have an improved camera system that will allow for greater optical zoom, switching from a 12-megapixel main camera sensor to a 48-megapixel version.

The new camera has the same resolution as the camera on the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro Camera: The iPhone 15 Pro models will have three cameras, similar to previous models, and a 48-megapixel main camera sensor.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have several new and updated features, including 5X optical zoom.

Apple Watch Series 9

The company announced the newest model for the Apple Watch: the Series 9.

The primary upgrade comes from a new processing chip, called the S9-Sip, which the company claims will be faster than the one introduced in 2020.

The Series 9 will look similar to previous models, but it will have updated colors including pink, starlight and silver.

The Series 9 will also have a new feature called “double tap.” The feature allows users to answer the phone by tapping their fingers together.

The watch will be $399 and will go on sale September 22.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 price

Similar to the Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also have the “double tap” feature and have the S9-Sip.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have a 36 hour battery life and be $799.