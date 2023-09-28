iPhone 15 series overheating complaints flood Internet

Many Apple device consumers are complaining about the overheating problem of the newly released iPhone 15 series on the internet, including a correspondent of a website covering news and rumors about Apple and its products – 9to5Mac.

Ian Zelbo – an employee at 9to5Mac – wrote about facing heating problems on his iPhone 15 Pro Max while charging using a wired connection on social media platform X – formerly Twitter.

Jeeez my iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging rn… — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the other users reported the same issue while not charging but browsing social media on their iPhone 15 models.

It is worth noting here that it is completely normal for the new models of iPhones to get hot during the first 24 hours as there is a lot going on in the background like iCloud backup from old phone or software installation.

A Korean based tech YouTuber – BullsLab – did some testing to check if the claims about heating problem are valid.

As an experiment, measurements were taken with the help of the Forward-looking InfraRed (FLIR) camera also known as a thermal imaging camera which showed the temperature of the phone raised as high as 46.7C or 116F.

The phone’s temperature reached as high as 46.7C or 116F, which is often happened while the phone was being used for tasks that required a lot of power like running the benchmarks and playing games on it.

However, the users are complaining that the iPhone 15 models are getting heated with very undemanding tasks like scrolling social media, switching between chat applications or watching reels.

The phone gets hot in the space on the right, along the bottom of the camera section, this all happens even when not playing games, not charging, just connected to Wi-Fi.