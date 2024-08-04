iPhone 16 Pro to get Apple’s biggest upgrade in years

Apple iPhone 16 Pro is set to get its biggest battery update, up 9.25% from the battery in the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to the Weibo leaker Instant Digital, the battery in the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a boost of 5.74%, going from 4,422mAh to 4,676mAh. However, it is the iPhone 16 Pro that is set to get the biggest battery update by Apple.

The latest leak suggests that the model will get a 3,577mAh battery cell — up 9.25% from the 3,274mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Earlier, a rumour suggested the tech giant might introduce a big upgrade in the design of the iPhone 16 Pro.

According to leaked images of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple might bring a design change after four long years.

The leaks suggest that the upcoming 16 series devices might see a bigger display as the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to pack a 6.9-inch display from the earlier 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The rumours of a bigger display intensified after tipster Majin Bu shared an image that showed both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Several pointed out that the iPhone 16 Pro Max looked bigger than the iPhone 15 Max in size.

Meanwhile, iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are believed to come in the old size which is 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch respectively.

Apple has not officially announced a release date for its upcoming series, however, several insiders suggest that the tech giant is gearing up for the new iPhone as Apple usually launches its iPhones in September.

Insiders, privy to the matter, suggested that iPhone 16 series could be unveiled in the first or second week of September.