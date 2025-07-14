Apple iPhone 17 series launch date revealed

Apple, the tech giant, is reportedly planning to reveal its next-generation iPhone 17 series in early September 2025, as reported by Bloomberg.

According to the report, Apple is gearing up to introduce the new iPhone series in a launch event scheduled in the second week of September

Traditionally, Apple launches its new iPhones either on Tuesday or Wednesday and the most likely dates are September 9 or 10. Over the previous 10 years, Apple held five such events on Tuesdays, three on Wednesdays, and just one on Monday.

Seven models under the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to be launched during the event.

Expected features

Like the iPhone 16e, which was released in February 2023, the iPhone 17e is expected to have a regular release schedule. This tactic supports Apple’s objective of generating consistent revenue growth by updating its product portfolios on a regular basis.

As a cost-cutting strategy to keep the price point affordable, the iPhone 17e is anticipated to keep the same 6.1-inch OLED display as its predecessor.

The chipset is anticipated to be the primary update for the iPhone 17e. It will switch from the A18 chip found in the current iPhone 16 to the A19 processor found in the next model.

Future Apple Intelligence improvements and the newest processor power are probably made possible by this update. Furthermore, there are claims that the iPhone 17e could be the first model to use the C2 modem.