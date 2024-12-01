Leaked info reveals major design changes for iPhone 17 series

The iPhone 17 series, set to launch in 2025, will bring significant design updates across the range. A recent leak has provided details about these changes, including a surprising shift in materials used for the Pro models.

According to forbes, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will no longer use titanium frames. Instead, they are expected to switch to aluminium frames, moving away from the stainless steel and titanium that were introduced in previous models.

In addition, the Pro models will see a major redesign on the back. A new part-aluminium, part-glass design will replace the current look. The top half of the back will feature a larger, rectangular camera bump made from aluminium, replacing the traditional 3D glass. The bottom half will remain glass to support wireless charging.

Although it’s unclear if the shape of the camera panel will change, the use of aluminium for the camera bump is a significant shift in design. This update could also impact wireless charging, which is why the bottom half will remain glass.

These design updates are expected to make the iPhone 17 series look different from any previous models, though it remains to be seen how Apple will manage the combination of two different materials on the back while maintaining the seamless design the company is known for.

Read More: Apple Event: iPhone 16, 16 Pro launched with camera upgrade

Back in September 2024, tech giant Apple introduced the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, showcasing significant advancements and new features for both models, with huge camera upgrades.

The phone – powered by the new A18 chip – boasted several new elements, including an Action button and a revamped camera control button.

Apple Intelligence was a major highlight in the event, offering summarised notifications, personalised interactions, and custom emoji creation.

The phone’s camera system included a 48MP Wide lens, a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, and a True Depth camera with autofocus.

New functionalities like macro photography, spatial video capture, and next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control were included. The redesigned Photos app featured natural language search and improved video recording options.

The newly launched phones featured a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, a 3,561 mAh battery, and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, starting at $799, while 16 Plus starts at $899.