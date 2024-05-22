iPhone 17 Slim could be the most expensive iPhone ever

Rumors about the iPhone 17 are circulating, and one particular rumor about an “iPhone 17 Slim” has gained traction. This device is expected to be released next year, slotting in between the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Initially thought to be a smaller iPhone 17 Plus, the “Slim” moniker suggests a high-end device with a thinner and lighter design. Analysts predict a 6.6-inch display, improved selfie camera, and a centrally placed rear-facing camera. The “Plus” model may be discontinued, making way for a significant design overhaul in the iPhone 17 series.

This could be a game-changer for Apple, similar to the iPhone X’s impact. The rumors suggest a focus on battery life, display size, and design innovation, which could shake up the iPhone lineup in 2024.

Following the report, speculation has grown that the iPhone 17 Slim might be the rumored Ultra model. Positioned between the regular and Pro Max sizes, it could be the most expensive option. Apple’s recent release of the slim M4 iPad Pro, which maintains performance and battery life, suggests a similar approach for the iPhone.

After years of increasing thickness, Apple might finally introduce a very slim iPhone, leveraging chip innovations like the A18 and M5 for improved performance and efficiency. Additionally, the M4 iPad Pro’s tandem OLED panel and Apple’s exploration of new battery tech, such as stacked designs, could contribute to a slimmer iPhone without compromising battery life.

However, a slim iPhone 17 Ultra might ditch the rear glass panel for aluminum, potentially impacting wireless charging. Still, Apple might find an alternative solution for MagSafe charging.

A major redesign and significant tech innovations could make the iPhone 17 Slim the priciest option, helping Apple increase the average selling price and mitigate the impact of declining sales.