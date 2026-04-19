Apple may still be a few months away from unveiling its iPhone 18 lineup, but early details are already starting to paint a clearer picture of what’s coming, particularly around design choices and camera upgrades.

Recent reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models could introduce a variable-aperture rear camera, a feature that would allow the lens to automatically adjust depending on lighting conditions.

In practical terms, this means better low-light shots when the aperture opens up, and more controlled exposure in brighter environments — something that could give Apple’s photography system a bit more versatility than before.

On the design front, attention is shifting to colours. Industry chatter indicates Apple is preparing a new standout shade for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, with a deep, dark red tone — being referred to as “Dark Cherry” — likely to take centre stage this year. It’s expected to replace the more experimental hues seen in the previous generation.

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Alongside that, more familiar options such as light blue, dark gray and silver are also said to be in the mix. Interestingly, there are indications that Apple could move away from its traditional black variant this time around, although that detail remains uncertain.

As is often the case with early leaks, none of this has been officially confirmed by Apple yet. The company has kept quiet on both the specifications and launch timeline of iPhone 18, but if past release cycles are anything to go by, more concrete information isn’t too far off.