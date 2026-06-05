A recent set of images making the rounds online, claiming to show early colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro, is now facing serious doubt after closer inspection suggested the hardware may not be new Apple material at all.

The photos were posted by a social media account, LusiRoy8, and showed rear panels in blue, dark cherry and black finishes, presented as if they belonged to Apple’s next Pro model. At first glance, they looked convincing enough to spark the usual wave of speculation around Apple’s upcoming design direction.

According to follow-up checks and discussions with sources familiar with AppleInsider’s reporting, the parts in question are more likely aftermarket rear housings made for the iPhone 17 Pro, the kind that can be ordered from third-party accessory makers rather than coming from Apple’s supply chain.

The set included multiple identical-looking pieces — one dark cherry, two black and three light blue units — with very little variation between them. That repetition itself raised early doubts, since Apple prototype leaks usually show more obvious differences in refinement stages rather than near-identical finished-looking shells in bulk.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro regional battery size differences detailed in new leak

There were also smaller details that didn’t quite line up. Some iPhone 18 Pro frame images showed packaging that appeared to include SIM tray components, something that doesn’t usually match early internal prototype leaks in the way people expect. On top of that, observers pointed out inconsistencies in screw placements and cut-outs, although a few of those could still be explained by aftermarket manufacturing standards rather than anything definitive.

Nothing concrete has been proven, but some of the lighting and structural mismatches have raised eyebrows among those tracking Apple leaks regularly.

Interestingly, the same source has shared multiple supposed Apple prototype images in recent weeks, though several of those have already been questioned or linked back to earlier devices and known test units rather than anything new.

For now, there’s nothing solid connecting these images to the iPhone 18 Pro, and the more closely they’re examined, the more they seem to point away from an actual Apple leak and toward modified or third-party hardware being presented as something it isn’t.