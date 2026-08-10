iPhone 18 Pro: Expected launch timeline, pricing and more

Apple is reportedly preparing for the launch of its highly anticipated iPhone 18 series, with speculation surrounding the upcoming flagship lineup continuing to build ahead of its expected debut.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm the launch date, pricing or specifications, several reports have offered early indications of what consumers could expect from the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple has traditionally introduced its flagship iPhone models in September, maintaining a relatively consistent annual launch schedule.

The timing allows Apple and its supply-chain partners to manufacture and distribute millions of devices ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

The company relies heavily on TSMC for production of its custom-designed processors, making advance planning important for ensuring sufficient chip manufacturing capacity.

A September launch also provides Apple with enough time to expand availability across international markets and maximise sales during the final months of the calendar year.

Read more: iPhone 18e leaks reveal specs hike for 2027 launch

Possible pricing

Pricing remains one of the biggest areas of speculation surrounding the upcoming lineup.

According to current reports, the iPhone 18 Pro could be priced in the range of approximately $1,099 to $1,299, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could reportedly start at around $1,299 and potentially reach $1,499 depending on the configuration.

However, Apple could choose to limit any price increase by absorbing some of the additional manufacturing costs rather than passing them entirely on to customers.

Reports also indicate that preparations for Apple’s next major product event may already be underway at Apple Park.

A special programme has reportedly been planned to involve selected US retail employees in various event-related responsibilities, including guest check-in, directing attendees, managing event queues and providing security support.

Such preparations would be consistent with the extensive planning typically required for a major Apple product launch.