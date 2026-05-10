The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is shaping up to be one of those cycles that gets the rumour mill spinning early and hard.

Apple iPhone 17 pro max remained most sensational flagship device and leaks around Apple’s next-gen flagship are already doing the rounds, and even though we are still months away from an official reveal.

Early chatter suggests iPhone 18 Pro series and its Pro Max sibling could be a fairly serious reset rather than just an incremental update. As design shake-ups to under-the-hood power boosts are widely discussed.

On design, the big rumour is a cleaner front display with under-display Face ID potentially replacing the Dynamic Island, possibly paired with a small punch-hole selfie camera.

It would be one of the most noticeable visual changes in years if it happens.

Cameras are also expected to get a serious boost, with talk of a variable mechanical aperture system and a new stacked sensor (likely from Samsung Electronics), aiming for better low-light shots, improved depth control, and more DSLR-like flexibility.

iPhone 18 Updates

Rumored Changes Details Overall design Similar to iPhone 17 lineup Camera bump Pro models may get wider “plateau” in iPhone 18 series Build changes Pro models may be thicker/heavier New colors Coffee brown, burgundy, purple, and/or deep red variations Dynamic Island Likely smaller; possibly ~35% narrower or partially removed on Pro models Front camera position May shift to top-left corner in some Pro prototypes OLED supply issues Possible constraints due to high brightness requirements Chip New A20 chip expected (next-gen Apple silicon) RAM Up to 12GB RAM expected on some models Modem Next-gen Apple C2 modem for improved connectivity Capacity Pro models may exceed 5,000–5,200 mAh Tech Possible silicon-carbon battery adoption Telephoto Faster aperture for better low-light performance Front camera Upgrade to 24MP across most models Camera button Simplified Camera Control (more pressure-based) Siri Google Gemini-powered Siri improvements expected Models iPhone 18, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, possible 18E; foldable “iPhone Fold” may exist separately

iPhone 18 series Expected Price

Region iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max US $1,199 – $1,299 $1,299 – $1,399 Dubai ~AED 5,099+ ~AED 5,499+

Under the hood, Apple is tipped to use a next-gen A-series chip (possibly A20 Pro) built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process, promising faster performance, better efficiency, and stronger on-device AI capabilities.

Battery life could also improve notably, especially on the Pro Max, thanks to a larger, 5,100mAh cell, though that may come with a heavier build.