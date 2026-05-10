iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected Price, Upgrades Revealed in New Leaks
- By Web Desk -
- May 10, 2026
The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is shaping up to be one of those cycles that gets the rumour mill spinning early and hard.
Apple iPhone 17 pro max remained most sensational flagship device and leaks around Apple’s next-gen flagship are already doing the rounds, and even though we are still months away from an official reveal.
Early chatter suggests iPhone 18 Pro series and its Pro Max sibling could be a fairly serious reset rather than just an incremental update. As design shake-ups to under-the-hood power boosts are widely discussed.
On design, the big rumour is a cleaner front display with under-display Face ID potentially replacing the Dynamic Island, possibly paired with a small punch-hole selfie camera.
It would be one of the most noticeable visual changes in years if it happens.
Cameras are also expected to get a serious boost, with talk of a variable mechanical aperture system and a new stacked sensor (likely from Samsung Electronics), aiming for better low-light shots, improved depth control, and more DSLR-like flexibility.
iPhone 18 Updates
|Rumored Changes
|Details
|Overall design
|Similar to iPhone 17 lineup
|Camera bump
|Pro models may get wider “plateau” in iPhone 18 series
|Build changes
|Pro models may be thicker/heavier
|New colors
|Coffee brown, burgundy, purple, and/or deep red variations
|Dynamic Island
|Likely smaller; possibly ~35% narrower or partially removed on Pro models
|Front camera position
|May shift to top-left corner in some Pro prototypes
|OLED supply issues
|Possible constraints due to high brightness requirements
|Chip
|New A20 chip expected (next-gen Apple silicon)
|RAM
|Up to 12GB RAM expected on some models
|Modem
|Next-gen Apple C2 modem for improved connectivity
|Capacity
|Pro models may exceed 5,000–5,200 mAh
|Tech
|Possible silicon-carbon battery adoption
|Telephoto
|Faster aperture for better low-light performance
|Front camera
|Upgrade to 24MP across most models
|Camera button
|Simplified Camera Control (more pressure-based)
|Siri
|Google Gemini-powered Siri improvements expected
|Models
|iPhone 18, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, possible 18E; foldable “iPhone Fold” may exist separately
iPhone 18 series Expected Price
|Region
|iPhone 18 Pro
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|US
|$1,199 – $1,299
|$1,299 – $1,399
|Dubai
|~AED 5,099+
|~AED 5,499+
Under the hood, Apple is tipped to use a next-gen A-series chip (possibly A20 Pro) built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process, promising faster performance, better efficiency, and stronger on-device AI capabilities.
Battery life could also improve notably, especially on the Pro Max, thanks to a larger, 5,100mAh cell, though that may come with a heavier build.