iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks reveal Dark Cherry color and A20 chip

The Apple rumor mill is buzzing once again, and if the latest leaks are even partially accurate, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is set to be a striking Dark Cherry option. This year’s model seems to have significant design changes, including a new color and an under-display redesign that alters the feel of the phone’s front when in use.

Here’s a closer look at what has been rumored so far, based on leaks from Tech Town. Please note that these rumors have not yet been independently verified.

While Apple’s traditional color palette is expected to return, one exciting new addition under discussion is Dark Cherry.

Alongside familiar finishes like Silver, Dark Gray, and Cloud Blue, Dark Cherry is shaping up to be the attention-grabber, a deep, saturated tone that sits somewhere between luxury accessory and statement piece. It’s the kind of color that doesn’t just sit quietly on a table; it gets noticed.

What’s missing is a true black option, which reportedly isn’t present in early leaks, sparking the assumption that Apple may be holding back a darker, ultra-premium finish for a future “special edition” line. For now, Dark Cherry appears to be filling that dramatic gap.

Leaks, as reported by outlets such as Geeky Gadgets, suggest Apple is pushing more of its Face ID system beneath the display, allowing the Dynamic Island to shrink further. The result isn’t just a cosmetic tweak; it changes how the screen feels in everyday use, with fewer visual interruptions and more uninterrupted content space.

On the back, improvements to the transition between the frame and glass are reportedly intended to achieve a more suitable, seamless finish. It’s a slight shift in craftsmanship that promises to make the device feel like a singular, polished object rather than a collection of parts.

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to debut Apple’s cutting-edge A20 Pro chip, manufactured on a pioneering 2nm process. While a 2nm jump might sound like a technicality on a spec sheet, the real-world implications for sheer performance and battery efficiency are expected to be substantial.

In simple terms, it’s designed to be:

Faster at handling everyday multitasking

Cooler under sustained load

Smarter with on-device AI processing

The emphasis seems to be on managing more demanding AI-driven tasks and applications without sacrificing efficiency or heat management.

As always, photography takes center stage. The upgraded telephoto lens is expected to have a wider aperture, which will enhance low-light zoom shots by providing more detail and reducing noise. With the addition of AI-based processing, the aim is to achieve cleaner results, even in less-than-perfect shooting conditions.

To facilitate these improvements, Apple is reportedly planning to increase the battery capacity as well.

The trade-off: A slightly thicker and heavier device.

The benefit: A phone that’s far more likely to survive a full day of heavy use without constant charging anxiety.