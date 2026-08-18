Apple has not shared any official details about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max. Still, ongoing leaks and insider reports are already shaping expectations, even though production has not yet started.

Basic physical details of the new device remain uncertain. Some supply chain reports, cited by MacRumors, suggest the iPhone 18 Pro may be thicker and heavier than its predecessor, with a 9mm profile and about 7 grams added weight. Yet other sources cited by Macworld say there is little evidence of major changes to the phone’s chassis.

Conflicting colorways and camera shifts

There is speculation about available color options. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that Apple is testing a deep red finish for its high-end models. Other sources mention potential burgundy, purple, and brown options.

Additional leaks suggest light blue, dark cherry, dark gray, and silver could be offered, while some Chinese sources believe black might not be available this year.

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There is also talk of changes to the front camera. Tech leaker Jon Prosser has said that if Apple moves Face ID sensors under the display, the selfie camera could shift from the center to a corner. Prosser’s comments come as he faces a legal dispute with Apple over sharing private information, showing the strong public interest in new hardware.

Advanced silicon and internal hardware

Looking inside the device, most industry analysts expect Apple to use a new 2-nanometer A20 processor and its own C2 modem, a move that would further reduce the company’s dependence on Qualcomm parts.

For now, most leaks remain unconfirmed and incomplete. When Apple finally unveils the new iPhone in September, the event will likely confirm or challenge the picture that has emerged from months of speculation and rumor.