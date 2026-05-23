Apple may soon turn its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max into literal lifesavers by introducing advanced, seamless satellite connectivity that works anywhere.

The new C2 5G modem is reportedly set to debut across the entire iPhone 18 lineup, including the rumored iPhone Fold. While support for mmWave networks is a helpful addition, the real breakthrough is how the C2 modem connects to satellites.

When Apple first introduced Emergency SOS via satellite for the iPhone 14 in 2022, the feature required a clear view of the open sky to send and receive messages in a timely manner.

The iPhone 18 Pro seeks to overcome this hurdle by considering satellites as remote cell towers, using the 5G NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks) standard. By incorporating satellite connectivity into 5G modems, future iPhone 18 users won’t have to aim their devices at the sky to connect.

Instead, when cellular reception is lost, the connection will automatically fall back to a satellite network. This functionality could work while the device is in a pocket or indoors, providing a stress-free way to call for help.

Furthermore, Apple is expected to continue offering these lifesaving satellite features free of charge. Although Emergency SOS was initially touted as a free service for just the first two years, the company has yet to charge customers. Attaching a monthly or annual fee to a feature used during dangerous emergencies would likely generate negative publicity.

By offering this enhanced satellite service for free with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has an opportunity to secure lifelong customer loyalty without assigning a dollar value to saving lives.