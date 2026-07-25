Apple is likely to release its iPhone 18 series later this year, launching the flagship iPhone 18 series, including iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a rumored foldable iPhone Ultra.

Meanwhile, the basic iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and next-generation iPhone Air are reportedly scheduled for an early 2027 release.

Following Apple’s own monopoly of previous launches, the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Ultra are widely expected to debut in September 2026.

However, some reports suggest the regular iPhone 18 lineup may launch in March 2027, marking a shift in Apple’s release strategy.

iPhone 18 Pro leaks (expected features)

Some recent leaks suggest promising updates, sparking excitement among anticipated users.

Design and display upgrades

While the Cupertino-based tech giant is not likely to launch a dramatic redesign, several rumors are swirling regarding some refinements.

The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro are likely to feature 6.3-inch displays, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could retain a 6.9-inch screen.

Further leaks suggest brighter screens across the eagerly-awaited series, due to enhanced display technology.

Meanwhile, the Pro models are likely to include a Dynamic Island and a reduced camera bump, giving the devices a cleaner appearance while maintaining Apple’s signature design language.

Foldable iPhone Ultra

One of the biggest rumors surrounding the 2026 lineup is Apple’s first foldable iPhone Ultra. Although Apple has yet to officially confirm the device, multiple reports suggest it could debut alongside the Pro models, marking the company’s entry into the foldable smartphone market.

iPhone 18 Pro price (expected)

The iPhone 18 Pro prices are likely to start at around $1,299, roughly $200 more than its predecessor. Apple’s leadership has also acknowledged that higher production costs may result in more expensive devices.