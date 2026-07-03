iPhone 18 Pro price hike expected as component costs rise

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max likely will not feature major hardware upgrades, but the flagship devices will almost certainly see a significant price hike.

This expected increase is primarily driven by the ongoing global memory price crisis, an industry-wide issue that has even raised public concerns for Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Rumors regarding the exact price jump for the iPhone 18 Pro vary widely. Some industry insiders suggest a modest $50 increase, while other analysts estimate up to a $300 increase for the base models. Regardless of Apple’s final decision, recent consumer polling indicates that many smartphone buyers view the anticipated new prices as unfair.

When surveyed about a fair starting price for the iPhone 18 Pro, consumer responses spell potential trouble for the tech giant. Currently, about 36 percent of respondents believe the fair price should remain $1,099, exactly the same as last year’s model.

Nearly 22 percent of surveyed users think the price should actually be lower than last year’s baseline, a move that would severely impact Apple’s profit margins. While these consumer demands seem highly unlikely given current market realities, the data show that more than half of potential buyers are strongly resistant to any price increase.

How this consumer sentiment will officially affect Apple will become clearer later this year, when sales data for the new phones is released.

However, some buyers have already accepted that premium smartphones will simply cost more this year. Approximately 20 percent of polled users consider a $100 increase fair, and about 15 percent would accept a $200 rise. Since this range aligns closely with Apple’s likely price bump, the iPhone 18 Pro still holds massive potential for market success.

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Even more encouraging for the company, over seven percent of respondents believe a starting price above $1,299 could be justified for the top-tier model. This demographic is likely less concerned about cost as long as the device performs exceptionally well and maintains its premium feel.

Despite the potential consumer pushback, industry experts remain confident in Apple’s overarching smartphone business. If the iPhone 18 Pro struggles to sell at launch, the company could eventually drop prices to stimulate demand, though the exact margins remain uncertain.

Ultimately, the ongoing component price crisis is a stark reality for the tech industry, signaling that even standard and budget-friendly smartphones will become increasingly costly.