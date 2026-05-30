iPhone 18 Pro variable aperture camera lens price and details leaked

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature an all-new variable-aperture lens that costs roughly 50 percent more than the camera units in current models, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

While a variable aperture has been a persistent rumor for the iPhone camera over recent years, Kuo first mentioned the development in late 2024, with production reportedly starting earlier this year.

Unlike the fixed f/1.78 aperture found on previous Pro models, ranging from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro’s variable aperture physically adjusts the lens opening. This mechanism allows for significantly better control over light and exposure while offering improved flexibility in depth of field.

Kuo noted that the average selling price of this premium component is about 50 percent higher than that of the seven-element plastic lens used in the iPhone 17 Pro main camera. Supplier Sunny Optical is reportedly on track to secure 40 to 50 percent of these lens orders from Apple.

Additionally, Sunny Optical has successfully entered Apple’s supply chain as a new supplier for compact camera modules, initially manufacturing cameras for the MacBook Neo. Shipments for the new laptop have already exceeded initial market expectations, prompting Kuo to double his 2026 shipment forecast from 5 million to 10 million units.

Looking further ahead, the 2028 iPhone ultra-wide camera may shift away from traditional flip-chip packaging to a more advanced Chip-on-Board (COB) design, which Sunny Optical is also positioned to supply.

A COB ultra-wide module could allow the camera assembly to be thinner and smaller, or deliver superior image quality within the exact same form factor.

Beyond its growing partnership with Apple, Sunny Optical has reportedly secured component orders for two upcoming OpenAI hardware projects, including a smartphone and a separate portable device.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to launch this fall alongside Apple’s first foldable iPhone.