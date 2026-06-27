iPhone 18 RAM reduction sparks iOS 27 feature concerns

Apple’s base-model iPhone 18 was initially rumored to feature 12GB of RAM, but a recent report suggests it will only have 9GB. This change raises concerns about its ability to support the most demanding features in iOS 27.

If you’re considering the base model, which isn’t expected until next year, this new information might give you pause.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent market analyst and technology researcher, posted the following on X on Friday:

iOS 27 will bring tighter system-level integration with Apple Intelligence. My latest industry checks suggest Apple’s lower-end 1H27 iPhones, powered by the A20 chip, will move to 9GB DRAM (1.5GB × 6 dies), up from 8GB (2GB × 4 dies) in the current A19 models, to keep the system… — 郭明錤｜Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo) June 26, 2026

Originally expected to have 12GB, the iPhone 18 now appears to be transitioning to 9GB, possibly due to the ongoing industry memory shortage.

Leakers suggest Apple aims to reduce costs on the new base models, with memory likely a key focus. This prompts questions about support for iOS 27’s leading features. The iPhone 17 lacks certain advanced AI functions in iOS 27 due to RAM limitations.

READ MORE: iPhone 18 Pro to feature massive camera upgrades

It only has 8GB of RAM, whereas Apple currently requires at least 12GB for those features. However, Apple might be setting 9GB as the new minimum to include the base iPhone 18.

It’s difficult to believe Apple would release a new base iPhone lacking support for its latest features. However, we might have to wait until early 2027 to find out how this unfolds.