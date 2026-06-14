iPhone 18 release date secretly hinted at during WWDC 2026

Apple’s recent WWDC 2026 has given industry analysts clear clues about the expected release timeline for the highly anticipated iPhone 18 series. Based on the software beta schedule announced during the keynote, the next-generation lineup, likely including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable iPhone, seems on track for an early September launch.

After the WWDC keynote on June 8, Apple quickly released the first iOS 27 developer beta. This swift rollout aligns with the pattern set last year for iOS 26. Notably, Apple confirmed that the public beta of iOS 27 will be available in July.

This faster software release schedule suggests the traditional autumn hardware event might happen slightly earlier.

Given Apple’s usual release cycle, insiders expect the next major product event to take place in the second week of September. However, due to the US Labor Day holiday on September 7, 2026, it’s unlikely the event will be on September 8.

Wednesday, September 9, is the most probable date, as Apple has often held its major announcements on that day after Labor Day, giving media enough time to travel.

If this schedule holds, pre-orders for the iPhone 18 could open on September 11, with the official launch and first deliveries occurring the following week.

The iPhone 18 series is already a hot topic in tech circles. Besides anticipated hardware upgrades to the Pro and Pro Max models, which are expected to integrate advanced Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features shown at WWDC, the possible debut of Apple’s first foldable device could make this September’s event one of the most groundbreaking in the company’s history.

Though Apple has not officially announced release dates, the firm’s WWDC timetable strongly suggests a major September launch for the iPhone 18 series.