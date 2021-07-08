iPhone shortcut hacks include tapping its back for instant actions

The iPhone users with iOS14 can now create shortcuts allowing them to simply tap the back of the phones for a range of instant functions, such as taking screengrabs.

For many, the iPhone camera albums are filled with screenshots of things they pass by on their screens including the hilarious memes and messages you don’t want to forget.

While people are simply used to clicking both the side button and the volume up button at the same time for the screengrab, Apple has simply invented a simpler method that unbelievably many didn’t know.

When Apple introduced last year its latest iOS 14 update, it added an option that allows users to take a screenshot simply by double-tapping the phone’s back.

The feature, called Back Tap can actually be used for a range of different things, depending on what you choose, such as opening the Control Centre, or enabling Accessibility features.

How to use iPhone Back Tap

1. Make sure your iPhone has updated to iOS 14. You can do this in Settings > General > Software Update.

2.To set up Back Tap, head to Settings > Accessibility

5. Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap to Pick an action

6. To set up Double Tap to take a screenshot, simply tap Screenshot

7. Now when you double-tap the back of your iPhone, your smartphone will take a screenshot!