iPhone SE 4, SE 4 Plus specs leaked

Many rumors have been circulating for a while now that Apple is about to announce the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone SE 4 Plus, the two new models in its SE series.

A few enhancements are anticipated for both handsets; the iPhone SE 4 is said to have a bigger display, support Apple Intelligence, and switch from Touch ID to Face ID. The iPhone SE 4 Plus, meanwhile, is probably going to sport a 6.7-inch screen.

Display

According to rumors, the iPhone SE 4 will have a full-front display, no Home Button, and a sleek, contemporary appearance akin to the iPhone 14.

This implies that Touch ID will be replaced by Face ID. The anticipated 6.06-inch display will be a major improvement above the screen size of the existing iPhone SE. Additionally, rumors suggest that Apple would introduce the iPhone SE 4 Plus with a 6.7-inch OLED screen.

Camera Upgrades

According to certain rumors, Apple may swap out the rear camera of the iPhone SE 4 for a brand-new 48MP single-lens camera. To put it in perspective, the iPhone SE 3 has a 12MP camera.

It is also anticipated that this modification will improve photography and provide more intricate images. It will probably function well even in low light.

Performance

It is anticipated that the strong A18 chip would be included in the upcoming iPhone SE 4. Indeed, it is the same chip that debuted with the iPhone 16.

This chipset’s addition can give the iPhone SE 4 more processing power and Apple Intelligence. It is anticipated that the iPhone SE 4 will have a 3,279 mAh battery, just like the iPhone 14.

Price, release date

The price of the iPhone SE 4 in the Pakistani market is still unclear. However, it is anticipated to cost $429 USD and that SE 4 will increase by roughly 10% notwithstanding the rise.

Production is expected to begin by the end of 2024, according to leaks. Therefore, it is anticipated that the iPhone SE 4 will be available in early 2025.