Know how to access secret rain map in iPhone

Apple’s Weather app allows users to get constantly updated the forecast of weather, air pollution, humidity and other climate change issues to its users, but it also hides a weather map in plain sight that comes with a nifty time-lapse feature.

Here’s how you can access the secret map in Apple Weather

According to the BGR, the map option lets users know when and where it will rain in their area or anywhere in the world. By following these steps you can easily access the secret weather map.

Open the Apple Weather app on your iPhone.

Tap on the bottom-left icon on the main screen of your phone.

You’ll see a map showcasing the temperature of your area and the rest of the world.

Tap on the Stack icon on the right side of the screen for the Precipitation option.

The app will automatically show a 12-hour time-lapse of precipitation throughout the day.

