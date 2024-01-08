iPhone survives 16,000-foot fall from airplane

Apple smartphones are believed to be one of the most durable devices globally, as several videos online show people testing the durability test on these phones.

A similar incident came to light from Portland – which again proves the durability of Apple’s phone – where the iPhone survived a 16,000 feet drop to the ground after falling from an Alaska flight.

According to the reports, the incident occurred when a window of Alaska Airlines – ASA-1282 flight – shattered and sucked out small items mid-air like phones.

The flight was flying from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. Confirming the incident, however, the NTSB claimed that they found another iPhone – in perfect condition – to be in working condition after the major fall.

Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact! When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024

However, it is not confirmed which model of the iPhone survived the massive fall. As per the photos shared on X (formerly Twitter) it could either be Iphone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro. Notably, the smartphone had a hard case for protection.