23.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 8, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

iPhone survives 16,000-foot fall from airplane

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Apple smartphones are believed to be one of the most durable devices globally, as several videos online show people testing the durability test on these phones.

A similar incident came to light from Portland – which again proves the durability of Apple’s phone – where the iPhone survived a 16,000 feet drop to the ground after falling from an Alaska flight.

According to the reports, the incident occurred when a window of Alaska Airlines – ASA-1282 flight – shattered and sucked out small items mid-air like phones.

The flight was flying from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. Confirming the incident, however, the NTSB claimed that they found another iPhone – in perfect condition – to be in working condition after the major fall.

However, it is not confirmed which model of the iPhone survived the massive fall. As per the photos shared on X (formerly Twitter) it could either be Iphone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro. Notably, the smartphone had a hard case for protection.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.