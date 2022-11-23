iPhones worth Rs10 million seized at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Model Customs Collectorate of the Jinnah International Airport Karachi has foiled an attempt to smuggle iPhones worth Rs10 million, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to Customs spokesperson, the authorities deployed at the International Departure were informed that an attempt would be made to smuggle mobile phones and electronic items from Sharjah to Karachi.

The staff intensified the screening process, during which they detained two passengers identified as Moiz Ali and Kashif Butt, he said.

Later, the Customs staff opened the shopping bag and found over 50 iPhones and other electronic devices worth Rs10 million. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified suspects under the Customs Act.

In a similar bid carried out last month, Pakistan Customs officials deployed at Islamabad International airport foiled the smuggling of cellular phones worth millions of rupees.

