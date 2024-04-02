IPL 2024: Fan killed for celebrating Rohit Sharma’s wicket during MI vs SRH game

In a shocking incident, an Indian Premier League (IPL) fan lost his life after being assaulted for celebrating the dismissal of Mumbai Indians’ player Rohit Sharma.

The incident occurred in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra during a match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad on March 27 where the Mumbai Indians were defeated by 31 runs while chasing a record-breaking total of 277.

Rohit Sharma, who was replaced as the captain of MI by Hardik Pandya for the current season, scored 26 runs off 12 balls before being dismissed in the fifth over.

The victim, identified as Bandopant Tibile (63), reportedly cheered the wicket, leading to an altercation with his friend Balawant Jhanjge (50) and Jhanjge’s nephew Sagar Jhanjge.

The incident occurred at a mutual friend’s residence in Hanmantwadi village, Karveer tehsil, Kolhapur. Tibile was hospitalized after being assaulted with a wooden object and tragically passed away on March 30 due to his injuries.

Fans have been divided ever since Pandya’s appointment as franchise skipper.

Police, who had arrested the accused on charge of attempt to murder, have now booked both for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).