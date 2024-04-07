IPL 2024: Jos Buttler recreates Anil Kapoor’s iconic scene from ‘Nayak’

Amid ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) amazed its fans with a new video wherein ace cricketer Jos Buttler can be seen recreating the iconic scene from Anil Kapoor’s film ‘Nayak’.

Rajasthan Royals’ official handle shared a funny clip featuring their star player, Jos Buttler after the team’s thrilling victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The clip shows a man instilling confidence in Buttler by telling him how the crowd hopes for record-breaking performances. The video is inspired by the scene wherein Paresh Rawal hypes Anil Kapoor. “E̶k̶ ̶d̶i̶n̶ ̶k̶a̶ ̶C̶M̶ Har din ka Boss,” RR wrote.

The veteran actor himself caught wind of the homage, taking to X to express his appreciation. “Jos Buttler recreating the iconic Nayak scene!! This is (fire emoticon),” Anil Kapoor wrote on X.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

The video is winning hearts on social media with more than 4 million views on Instagram, prompting fans to react to it.

Jos Buttler’s on-field performance was equally fiery. He formed a crucial 148-run partnership with skipper Sanju Samson (69 off 42 balls) against RCB. Despite a brief stutter from Riyan Parag (4 off 4 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (2 off 3 balls), Buttler remained resolute at the crease.

With the scores were tied heading into the final over, all eyes were on Buttler, who was unbeaten on a belligerent 94 off 57 balls, chasing a target of 184. Facing Cameron Green for the first ball of the last over, his team needed just a single for victory.

In true superstar fashion, Buttler dispatched the ball for a six, securing a thrilling win for the Royals and etching his name in the history books by scoring an unbeaten 100.

This century was particularly significant for Buttler, as he became only the second batsman after KL Rahul to achieve the feat in his 100th IPL match. His exceptional performance earned him a well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Currently enjoying an unbeaten run in their first four matches, Rajasthan Royals sit atop the IPL points table after their convincing win over RCB.