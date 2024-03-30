IPL 2024: MS Dhoni’s epic response over misfiled steals spotlight

A viral video circulating on social media has captured the attention of cricket fans around the world, featuring former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni making some quirky remarks during a recent event.

The event joined by cricketers Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad while, MS Dhoni stole the spotlight with his quirky remarks during the event.

During the event, an anchor asked Rachin, to which Dhoni responded in a way that stole the show. The anchor asked Rachin, “When you miss a catch, do you look towards MS? How do you react?”

“I don’t react a lot on the missed catches especially when the guy is having a debut and I feel Rutu is quite same just like me”💫🦁💛 ~MS Dhoni #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/0VMu3nNLkY — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) March 28, 2024

Dhoni reacted to this question, saying, “Now there’s a new captain.” He further added, “I don’t react much when I miss a catch, especially when a player is making his debut, and I feel Ruturaj is just like me, but it’s amusing to see Rachin wandering around the field.”

Jadeja who was also presented in the event made a humorous remark about Dhoni, saying, “I think after Sakshi bhabhi, maybe I am the one who has been picked up by Mahi bhai.”

Dhoni, amused by Jadeja’s statement, couldn’t help himself but flash a smile.

The video of these playful exchanges has quickly gone viral, sparking laughter and admiration among fans on various social media platforms.