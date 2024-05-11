IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma’s chat with Abhishek Nayar goes viral

Ahead of the clash between the two teams at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rohit Sharma, the opening batter of Mumbai Indians (MI), was captured during an intense discussion with Abhishek Nayar, the current assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

A video of the intense conversation between Rohit Sharma and his former teammate Abhishek Nayar was initially uploaded by the KKR social media team, which went viral on Social Media.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Clear audio of Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar’s conversation, he didn’t SAY that it’s his last IPL. Please don’t make any conclusions on half said WORDS 🙏pic.twitter.com/9lbtZRQvQB — Aryan 🇮🇳 (@Iconic_Hitman) May 10, 2024

Despite the lack of context in the video, its timing amidst Mumbai Indians’ ongoing challenges is hard to overlook.

“Ek ek cheez change ho rha hai! Wo unke upar hai, Jo bhi hai wo mera ghar hai bhai, wo temple mene banwaya hai. Bhai mera kya, mera toh yeh last hai,” Rohit told Nayar in the short clip.

After resulting in chaos, the KKR team deleted the post but the video had already gone viral.

Ahead of team India’s T20 World Cup campaign next month, Rohit Sharma is looking to get back his form at his favorite venue, as he is currently struggling to score runs for his team during the IPL season.

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), became the first team to be out of the playoff contention this IPL season, bagging only four matches out of 12 and finishing at bottom place for the second time in three years.