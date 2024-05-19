Heartbroken MS Dhoni skips Handshakes with RCB players, Virat Kohli Then Does This

The cricket fans are hoping that the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru isn’t the last match of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The match set up for MS Dhoni to finish, especially after he smashed the first ball of the final over for six, the RCB’s Yash Dayal managed to dismissed the former CSK captain on second delivery, turning the match in RCB’s favor.

However, a demoralizing video has emerged on social media, showcasing post-match scenes where Dhoni skipped shaking hands with RCB players and returned to the dressing room.

On his way back, he did shake hands with some members of RCB’s support staff and a few bench players.

Dhoni didn’t come on ground for handshake

Then kohli goes in the csk camp to meet him 👀 pic.twitter.com/FkEfHhJzrD — Vir8 (@wronggfooted) May 19, 2024

Critics suggested that Dhoni should learn to handle loss with grace, pointing out that if Virat Kohli had done the same, many would have called him egoistic.

It remains unclear if Dhoni and RCB’s playing XI shook hands later, but in that moment, the veteran wicket-keeper batter preferred returning to the dressing room rather than waiting for the opponent team’s players.

In another video, Virat Kohli is seen going after Dhoni to the dressing room, probably to shake hands after missing the opportunity on the field.