IPP announces power show in Karachi on Dec 24

KARACHI: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced to hold a public gathering at Nishtar Park in Karachi on December 24 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Prominent IPP leaders, including Patron Chief Jahangir Tareen, and President Aleem Khan, will address the gathering.

Talking to the media in Karachi, IPP Sindh President Mahmood Baqi Moulvi said: “At one stage, the Nishtar Park was a political stronghold. We will stage the proceedings from the Nishtar Park.”

He said that a series of workers conventions have also been planned in other districts of Sindh.

Earlier, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IIP) appointed individuals in major positions for its Karachi office.

According to the official notification, Nadeem Polani was appointed as the president, Javed Jilani as vice president, and Rizwan Khan as general secretary of IPP-Karachi division.

Meanwhile, Musarrat Shah had been appointed as the general secretary of IPP Women Wing Sindh division.

Mahmood Moulvi – the part’s provincial president – stated that the newly appointed officials will work hard and will play a major role in strengthening the party.

Following the direction of Mahmood Moulvi, the official notification is dispatched to the newly appointed body.