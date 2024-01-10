IPP demands seven NA seats from PML-N for seat adjustment

LAHORE: The issue of seat adjustment between the PML-N and the IPP still to be finalized, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) demanding seat adjustment on seven National Assembly constituencies from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) instead of five seats, sources said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the talks committee have been agreed to the IPP demand but conditioned it with the final approval of the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, party sources said.

PML-N has offered Jahangir Tareen to contest from Multan constituency instead of Lodhran. The PML-N will also be likely to enter in seat adjustment with IPP’s Noman Langrial in Sahiwal and Abdul Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry in Lahore, according to party sources.

The PML-N will likely to adjust with IPP’s Amir Kayani in Rawalpindi, Ghulam Sarwar in Taxila and a seat in Khushab.

Party sources said that IPP’s Samsam Bukhari refused the PML-N’s adjustment offer from another constituency instead of his native constituency.

The adjustment likely to be announced with approval of Nawaz Sharif by tomorrow, sources added.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has summoned senior party leaders to his Jati Umra residence to discuss the election tickets issue.

He has also called the party’s coordinators from Punjab as well as other provinces, sources shared.

The PML-N likely to announce its tickets distribution today.

Sharif will hold final consultations with the party leaders about issues of seat adjustment with other parties.

The party is expected to announce the names of its national and provincial assemblies’ candidates today, sources added.