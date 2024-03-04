IPP formally announces to support Zardari in presidential election

ISLAMABAD: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) formally announced to support for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election set to be held on March 9, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) committee formed for the presidential election campaign, reached IPP President Aleem Khan’s residence in Islamabad.

Senior leaders of PPP Yousuf Raza Gilani, Syed Khursheed Shah, and Syed Naveed Qamar sought the IPP’s support in the presidential elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Aleem Khan said that IPP members in the National and Punjab Assemblies would vote for Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that IPP would do whatever is possible to take the country on the path of development. “All parties should join hands for the betterment and welfare of the people,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousuf Raza Gilani expressed gratitude to the IPP president for supporting Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election. He said that Asif Ali Zardari is a joint presidential candidate of the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and other allies.

The PPP committee would also meet the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday accepted the nomination papers of allied parties’ nominee Asif Ali Zardari and PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the upcoming presidential elections.

According to details, both leaders submitted their nomination papers for the presidential elections – slated to be held on March 9.

Candidates can opt out of the contest by March 6, and polling is scheduled to take place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on March 9 at Parliament House in Islamabad and the provincial Assembly buildings in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Former president Asif Zardari is being backed by the PML-N-led eight-party coalition as per an understanding reached after the February 8 elections, while nationalist leader Mahmood Achakzai is the candidate of the PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance.