IPP’s Awn Chaudhry, Langrial to keep federal cabinet positions

LAHORE: Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial, two federal cabinet members of the IPP, would keep their cabinet positions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Party leader Jahangir Tareen has directed both Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leaders to keep their federal cabinet positions till the government completes its tenure. “IPP is a responsible party and believes in political stability,” Tareen was quoted as saying.

“We are part of the prime minister’s team and will remain till completion of the government’s tenure,” Awn Chaudhry has said.

“There is no truth in resignations from the cabinet,” he added.

Earlier, on Thursday, it was reported that Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial had resigned as special assistant to PM Shehbaz Sharif on the the party leadership’s command.

The resignations have been handed over to the party’s Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, the sources said.

It may be noted that IPP president Aleem Khan had directed Nauman Langrial and Awn Chaudhry to resign from cabinet.

Aleem Khan said the IPP had no relation with the PDM-led government, adding that Langrial and Chaudhry were independent members of the cabinet. “The IPP will contest election separately,” he added.

Recently, Jahangir Tareen had officially launched his Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party along with Aleem Khan and other estranged leaders of the PTI.