IPPs, CPPA move NEPRA for power tariff revision 

Seven Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) have filed petitions seeking a revision in electricity tariffs in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the petitions have been submitted by IPPs established under the 2002 Power Policy.

Among the applicants are Nishat Chunian Power, Nishat Power, and Narowal Energy Limited. Liberty Power Tech Limited, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited, Sapphire Electric Power Limited, and Saif Power Limited have also requested tariff adjustments.

NEPRA is set to conduct a hearing on March 24 to review the IPPs’ requests.

The hearing will assess revisions in the methodology concerning the exchange rate differential between the Pakistani Rupee and the US Dollar.

Additionally, the Take-or-Pay system’s payment structure will be examined, along with a review of the 0.90% insurance cap on EPC costs.

On March 3, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari attended a detailed session with Power Sector International Development Partners on power sector reforms and their future direction.

The development partners were led by World Bank Country Director Mr. Najy Benhassine, included representatives from the IMF, ADB, IFC, KFW, German Embassy, FCOD, UNDP, and AIIB.

The federal Minister Awais Leghari briefed participants on the reforms implemented by the power division to improve efficiency and discipline.

The minister highlighted efforts to make electricity prices more competitive and affordable, particularly for industries.