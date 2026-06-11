ISLAMABAD: The membership of the National Assembly (NA) of Iqbal Afridi, the lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been suspended for the current session and removed from the House following allegations of inappropriate behavior with security staff at Parliament House.

The decision was taken during an important session of NA, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who expressed strong displeasure over the incident and suspended the membership ship of Iqbal Afridi following the approval of the house.

According to the details shared by the speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, in the house, the PTI lawmaker has allegedly misbehaved with a security official posted at Gate No. 1 of the Parliament building.

Following the report, the Speaker moved a motion to suspend PTI’s lawmaker Iqbal Afridi’s membership, which was approved by a majority vote of the assembly.

As the motion was passed, the Speaker ordered Iqbal Afridi to leave the chamber immediately, warning that the House would otherwise be compelled to enforce his removal.

Ayaz Sadiq remarked that no leniency could be shown to members who disrespect security personnel or violate institutional discipline.

Following the final warning from the speaker and the approval of the suspension motion, Iqbal Afridi quietly left the National Assembly without any further protest.