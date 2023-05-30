Iqbal Hameedur Rehman appointed FSC chief justice

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi Tuesday approved the appointment of Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman as chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court, ARY News reported.

A notification in this connection was also issued by the Ministry of Law. Justice Rehman has been appointed for three years, it said.

Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman has replaced Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, who was appointed acting chief justice of the top Islamic court earlier this month.

Who is Justice Iqbal Hameed ur Rahman?

Justice Iqbal Hameed ur Rahman obtained his professional degree of LL.B. from the Punjab University, Law College, Lahore in 1980. He was enrolled as an advocate High Court in 1983 and an advocate Supreme Court in 1997.

In 1998, he was elected as the Secretary Lahore High Court Bar Association. In 2006, he was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Lahore High Court and was confirmed as a permanent Judge of the Lahore High Court on 27.10.2007.

After the promulgation of Provisional Constitutional Order 2007, he was asked to take oath under the PCO but he refused to take oath under the PCO.

After passing of the 18th Amendment and establishment of Islamabad High Court, he is elevated as the first constitutional Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court on 03.01.2011 and elevated as Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan on 25.02.2013.