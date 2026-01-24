Iqbal Hussain passes away at the age of 75

Iqbal Hussain passed away earlier this week at the age of 75.

Pakistani artist and a graduate of the National College of Arts (NCA), he was best known for his uncompromising portrayals of life in Lahore’s Heera Mandi, a subject he returned to throughout his career.

He was born and raised in the historic neighbourhood. Hussain painted from lived experience, featuring women from the red-light district, without embellishment or moral commentary.

In one of the most referenced episodes of his life, Hussain’s paintings were barred from being exhibited at Lahore’s Alhamra Gallery due to their perceived impropriety. He responded by displaying the works on the footpath outside, a moment that later became emblematic of his refusal to alter his practice for institutional approval.

Despite facing stigma tied to his subject matter and background, Hussain went on to gain international recognition and also taught at the National College of Arts. Alongside his figurative work, he painted landscapes of the River Ravi, which became a recurring theme in his later years.

Affectionately known as “Cuckoo,” Hussain also founded Cuckoo’s Den, the first restaurant on Lahore’s Food Street. Housed in an old haveli overlooking the Walled City, the space evolved into a cultural landmark, doubling as an informal gallery displaying his artwork, artefacts and personal collection.

Members of the art community, former students and cultural figures have begun sharing tributes, remembering Hussain for his honesty and refusal to compromise his artistic vision.