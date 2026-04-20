A teenage daughter of Member of the National Assembly Iqbal Mehsud has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her home in Karachi. The victim, 18-year-old Mah Noor, was a medical student.

According to police officials, the incident took place on Saturday night in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7.

Iqbal Mehsud’s daughter, Mah Noor was reportedly inside her house when a bullet, fired from an unknown direction, struck her in the head.

She was taken to a nearby private hospital, Patel Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning.

Family members have described the incident as the result of a stray bullet and have declined to pursue legal action.

However, police say they have initiated an investigation due to the seriousness of the case and are examining multiple angles to determine the origin of the bullet.

Funeral prayers for the deceased Mah Noor were held in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, attended by relatives, local residents, and political and social figures. She was later laid to rest in a nearby cemetery.