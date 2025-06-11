web analytics
Iqra Aziz ditches filters to embrace real skin; picture goes viral!

A-list actor Iqra Aziz ditches all the beauty filters and every ounce of makeup to embrace her real skin in the viral new picture.

As she lets her skin heal from what looks like a severe condition, Iqra Aziz skips on any and every beauty filter in her latest picture, for a bold and empowering message on self-love, that won hearts of her fans as well as showbiz fellows.

With her unfiltered photo, focusing on the troubled skin of her cheek, the ‘Jhooti’ actor captioned on Instagram, “In the midst of cleaning I thought of taking a picture and saw my skin skining.”

“I have been worrying about my skin since last year, as i thought i’m blessed and just have good genes,” she continued to share. “Then life happened.”

“But Now, i’ve stopped worrying and letting the skin do what it wants,” Aziz concluded.

The picture garnered likes and appreciative comments from thousands of her Instagram followers, including her husband and the showbiz fraternity.

Reacting to her post, the actor’s husband Yasir Hussain commented, “And I love you,” with a red heart emoji. Her close friend and fellow actor, Zara Noor Abbas, wrote, “Welcome to Adulthood 😂😍 it’s so empowering.”

A-list actor Hania Aamir reposted Aziz’s picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Queen behaviour only.”

