Iqra Aziz shares first update after welcoming baby girl

KARACHI: Popular Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz and her husband, actor Yasir Hussain, have named their newborn daughter Sophia Hussain. The couple welcomed their second child on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Iqra Aziz took to Instagram to announce the name to her fans, who had been eagerly waiting since the birth. The 28-year-old actress shared a beautifully designed announcement on her social media handle, which read:

“Born January 24, 2026. Our hearts are full as we welcome our baby girl, Sophia Hussain. Allah has blessed us with the most beautiful gift.”

Iqra Aziz captioned the post with a simple “Alhamdulillah🌸,” reflecting the joy the new arrival has brought to their family. As the news went viral, fans and prominent industry figures flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers.

Renowned television star Zubab Rana commented, “MaShahAllah, congratulations ❤️,” while a fan added, “Waah bhae mashallah, family complete!” Yasir Hussain also confirmed the news via his Instagram Story, sharing his excitement at becoming a father to a baby girl.

The couple, who tied the knot in a star-studded Karachi wedding in December 2019, are already parents to a son, Kabir Hussain, born in July 2021. Netizens have long enjoyed the couple’s regular updates regarding their family life, making this new addition a highly celebrated event across the showbiz industry.