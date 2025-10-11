Iqra Aziz stands with Deepika Padukone over eight-hour workday demand

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has come out in support of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, who recently faced backlash after requesting an eight-hour workday and weekends off to better balance her personal life.

The 39-year-old actress had reportedly asked for a fixed work schedule in line with her priorities as a mother. Her request, however, was not accommodated, leading to her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film “Spirit”.

The move sparked widespread media attention and industry debate, with some praising Deepika for prioritising work-life balance, while others criticised her for being “demanding”. Reports of her walking away from another major project fueled the controversy.

In a recent interview, Deepika addressed the criticism, highlighting the gender double standards in the industry. Deepika further said, “Many male actors have been following similar schedules for years, yet it never made headlines”.

Iqra Aziz voiced her support for Deepika by sharing a clip from the actress’s interview on her Instagram story. In her Instagram story, she mentioned, “The emphasis isn’t on the eight-hour shift, but on her perceived demanding nature”.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

She added, “A mother striving for work-life balance should be supported. As long as she fulfils her commitments, her colleagues should be team players and respect her time”.

The mother of a four-year-old son has previously spoken about the importance of flexible work environments for women, especially mothers.

Although Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebrities remain banned in India, a screenshot of Iqra’s post has surfaced on Reddit, drawing attention and praise from users across both countries.

The conversation sparked by Deepika’s stance continues to grow, with more voices across borders calling for a healthier and more respectful work culture in the entertainment industry.