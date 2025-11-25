Iqra Aziz turns 28: Husband Yasir Hussain pens adorable wish for her amid second pregnancy

Iqra Aziz has turned 28th on November 24 and her husband Yasir Hussain is celebrating the occasion to the fullest.

The Qurban actress – who is currently pregnant with her second child – received a heartwarming tribute from her husband Yasir Hussain.

Sharing a sweet video on social media featuring photos and clips of Iqra, both solo and with him, Hussain penned a loving birthday wish for her.

“Happy birthday my love,” he wrote.

The Help Me Durdana star further added, “Your love has transformed my life. Happy birthday to my lovely wife.”

Iqra Aziz also reciprocated the love in the comments section, writing, “I love you meri jaan, you have brought so much peace to my mind and heart.”

The birthday wishes poured in from fans and fellow celebrities alike, with many joining in to celebrate the actress on her special day.

Minal Khan – who celebrated her 28th birthday with twin sister Aiman Khan on November 20th – penned, “Happy birthday Iqra.”

While her husband, Ahsan Mohsin Iqram added, “Happy birthday.”

Aijaz Aslam wished, “Happy birthday Iqra.”

Former actress Arij Fatima commented, “@iiqraaziz Happy Birthday! Loved seeing you grow into the amazing woman, mom, and wife you are today. Wishing you endless blessings!”

“Made for eachother. happiest birthday @iiqraaziz,” Shaista Lodhi added.

This joyful occasion comes just days after Iqra and Yasir announced they are expecting their second child, sharing an aesthetic family photoshoot with their son Kabir.