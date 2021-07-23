Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain blessed with a baby boy

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz on Friday announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

Yasir Hussain turned to Instagram to share the good news with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable snap of their son’s hand and revealed that they named him Kabir Hussain.

“Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain (By the grace of God, we welcome Kabir Hussain into the world),” he captioned the post.

A number of celebrities and fans congratulated the duo on the birth of their son.

The couple tied the knot in December 2019 in a day-time nikkah ceremony attended by celebrities, friends and family.

The lovebirds got engaged in June 2019 when Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz at an award show.