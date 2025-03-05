Why Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain make sure to speak Urdu at home?

Celebrity couple and doting parents Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain reveal they made sure their son learned Urdu as his first language rather than English.

Appearing on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, celebrity parents Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz disclosed the secret behind their only son Kabir’s fluent Urdu in the era when everyone want their kids to speak English only.

“As he goes to an English medium school, he has been able to learn it well from fellow students and because teachers communicate in English as well,” Aziz shared. “But at home, we speak Urdu only.”

Hussain reiterated, “We make sure to communicate in Urdu at home.”

“Once he came to the set with me and an actor asked me to make him learn English, rather than talking to him in Urdu,” he recalled. “But then I thought that he must be fluent in Urdu, English can be learnt later on in life. I see people around me who are not fluent in Urdu but only English, which is so wrong.”

“Urdu is basic and must be learnt well, other languages are secondary,” emphasized the ‘Jhooti’ actor.

It is worth noting here that Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who got married in 2019, months after their publicized proposal at an awards ceremony, welcomed their first child, son Kabir Hussain in 2021.

