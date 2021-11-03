Iqra Aziz writes heartfelt note for Yasir Hussain in viral picture

Actor Iqra Aziz expressed her love for her husband Yasir Hussain in a viral picture on the social media application Instagram.

Iqra Aziz said that Yasir Hussain was the love of his life by sharing a beautiful click of them together.

“You are the love of my LIFE, I am so proud to be your wife,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen such dedication, you have not been feeling well throughout but you still gave your best, hosted the show effortlessly, made people laugh and no one got to know what you have been going through.”

She added that her spouse was one of a kind.

She added: “Now I understand what they mean when they say, “SHOW MUST GO ON!” I love you for being YOU♥️ Always stay same because you are one of a kind💖”

Many celebrities showed their love for the celebrity couple in the comments section.

Actor and singer Hira Mani said that may Almighty Allah save them from evil eye and the live a happy life together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Her fellow celebrity Minal Khan posted heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)



Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 2019 after a whirlwind engagement in July of the same year. The Baaji actor proposed to Iqra at an award function, photos and videos of which went viral at the time.

Read More: Iqra Aziz to Yasir Hussain: I always want you to be with me

The Qurban actress gave birth to her first child named Kabir on July 23, 2021, and announced the news on her Instagram with a post that read, “Can’t explain the feeling Alhamdulillah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

The first-time mother had shared her experience of motherhood on Instagram with a montage of family pictures with husband Yasir Hussain and their little bundle of joy, Kabir. “Happiness is real,” she said in the caption.

Expressing disbelief at the miracle of giving birth, the 23-year-old said, “Thank you, Allah, for blessing us with this little bundle of joy. I still can’t believe I’ve given birth to this tiny hooman (human).”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!